The Time Travelling Historian

Anatoly Kern
Nov 21

My take is that some forms of “time travel” are already happening internally, not through machines but through the structure of consciousness itself. We constantly receive extremely weak signals from many potential states of our lives — past and future — but most of them never reach awareness because subconscious filters suppress them. When those filters loosen, we can sense a broader range of these potentials.

But this isn’t passive perception. There’s an active, volitional component: a kind of will-driven observation that selects which of these potential states actually collapse into experience. Expanding perception means dealing with more uncollapsed possibilities, and that comes with a cost — you must consciously integrate them, or the system becomes unstable or overwhelming.

