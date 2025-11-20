I began life here on Substack with my original publication, Res Publica - The Public Thing. There, I dedicate my writing to the ancient world and particularly how it links to contemporary times. I love citing parallels in the hope we can learn from the past.

Here, with The Time Travelling Historian, is where I will share more personal interests of the wonder of time, literature, ideas that shape us and the world we inhabit and thoughts about everything!

We can discuss books - fiction, non, historical. All books, and great plays! I do love William Shakespeare.

I will also post some very special photos which have been taken by my daughter who has severe autism but is gifted with a camera. The image which appears on the top left corner of this publication is one of hers.

More whimsy, less seriousness!

I welcome your ideas and thoughts, hearing of your experiences in the hope we can learn things we don’t know. We need to take a lead from Socrates about knowing that we do not know!

Yes, there will still be the injection of history and philosophy here and there - I am, after all, a historian with a deep love and admiration for the ancient past, especially my beloved Roman Republic.

This publication will be open to everyone. I aim to post at least weekly as I coordinate with my SPQR one.

Please subscribe and help me build this whimsical space as a complement to my more serious publication on the ancient world.

Let us be like this beautiful Australian lorikeet peering down into that hole in the tree, wondering what on earth could be down there!